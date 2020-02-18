Mohave County Development Services is looking to amend the county’s general plan, with policies that would support mining and mining development in areas including the Arizona Strip.
The decision, given Tuesday at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, is an attempt to answer a 2012 decision by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to block uranium mining claims surrounding the Grand Canyon and Arizona Strip.
The county objected to the closure, fearing that it would become permanent – and potentially hinder the county’s development projects.
“Mohave County’s lobbying efforts have been burdened by the lack of clear mining policies in the Mohave County General Plan,” said Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson in his proposal to the board. “This would instruct the Development Services Department to develop a planned amendment to include policies that would support mining in Mohave County and designate mineral-rich areas for mining claims and development.”
Mohave County Supervisor Gary Watson’s district comprises much of the Arizona Strip. Watson agreed with Johnson’s motion Tuesday morning.
“Supervisor Johnson and I discussed changing the general plan to make sure that everyone is aware of the importance of mining in Mohave County,” Watson said. “By providing this, we believe we can further extend those opportunities … especially in the north country, where huge, rich deposits of different ores are located.”
According to Johnson, the motion wasn’t just an effort to secure mining rights, but an effort to be heard in future BLM discussions on mining.
“This will make the BLM come to us when they want to change something,” Johnson said at the meeting. “It will give us a seat at the table.”
In October, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act, which was introduced by Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Tucson. The act would permanently ban all mining in the area of the Grand Canyon and parts of the Arizona Strip. The bill has since been read twice by the U.S. Senate, and could be voted on this year.
According to data analytics firm Skopos Lab, the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act has a 36% chance of being enacted in the U.S. Senate.
