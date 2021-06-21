Category March 2021 March 2020 March 2019

Building Materials & Lawn and Garden $258,321 $184,916 $164,776

Food & Beverage Store

$177,982 $156,898 $144,328

Home Furnishings and Appliances

$97,043 $66,264 $72,818

Motor Vehicle & Parts

$692,303 $375,436 $421,521

Online Retail

$266,984 $170,033 $91,913

Retail Stores $302,447 $215,2232 $251,352

Other $262,510 $263,200 $101,147

Total retail sales

$2,057,589 $1,431,970 $1,247,854

