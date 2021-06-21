Category March 2021 March 2020 March 2019
Building Materials & Lawn and Garden $258,321 $184,916 $164,776
Food & Beverage Store
$177,982 $156,898 $144,328
Home Furnishings and Appliances
$97,043 $66,264 $72,818
Motor Vehicle & Parts
$692,303 $375,436 $421,521
Online Retail
$266,984 $170,033 $91,913
Retail Stores $302,447 $215,2232 $251,352
Other $262,510 $263,200 $101,147
Total retail sales
$2,057,589 $1,431,970 $1,247,854
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.