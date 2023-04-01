The options presented to council were based upon what could be accomplished with various funding levels. The first option would use only the remaining $815,000 prize money from the ABC competition for construction. The second option includes the additional $1 million from the potential Land and Water Conservation Fund grant in the budget. The final option is for full buildout of the designs with an estimated additional cost of $900,000 for construction.
Attenbury said various aspects of the design could be substituted in and out at the council’s discretion, but presented Dig Studios suggested scope for each of the funding levels as a starting point.
Option one would include all of the site work, grading, walkways, vehicular routes, infrastructure for water, sewer, and electric, grass, and a 20-foot wide restroom unit with room for a second unit to expand in the future.
Attenbury said the extra funding in option two would make a “huge difference” for the project. He said it would include everything in option one, in addition to the columns around the walkway – which will also serve as the armature for all of the lighting and power hook ups spread throughout the park. He said option two could also include additional seating, landscaping, and the full 40-foot wide restrooms. Attenbury said they believe there would also be enough money to install about three of the 12 shade structures in the full plans.
The final $900,000 investment would complete all of the planned shade canopies and their associated lighting. It would also provide the decorative screen for the back of the restrooms.
