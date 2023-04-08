Year Approved mortgages 2nd home mortgages Percentage National rank
2021 6,642 2,796 42.10% 9th
2020 4,786 1,322 27.62% 8th
2019 942 167 17.73% 15th
2018 3,958 956 24.20% 8th
2017 2,967 1,268 42.74% 9th
- Data from Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Home Mortgage Disclosure Act Database, analysis by SmartAsset.
