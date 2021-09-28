Sales Tax Bed tax Restaurant tax
June $2,860,272 $252,668 $153,330
May $3,026,892 $244,447 $179,489
April $3,054,838 $254,036 $176,265
March $3,090,651 $222,871 $172,196
FY2021 $31,549,604 $2,134,026 $1,730,537
FY2020 $25,618,965 $1,326,847 $134,272
-Information from the Arizona Department of Revenue
