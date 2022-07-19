1. Lake Havasu – 547,186
2. Slide Rock – 462,865
3. Catalina – 269,084
4. Dead Horse Ranch – 215,648
5. Lost Dutchman – 203,272
6. Patagonia Lake – 196,174
7. Kartchner Caverns – 142,871
8. Fool Hollow Lake – 139,458
9. Tonto Natural Bridge – 122,810
10. Picacho Peak – 99,365
11. Red Rock – 92,803
12. Cattail Cove – 89,590
13. Buckskin Mountain – 80,551
14. Alamo Lake – 72,686
15. Roper Lake – 65,031
