1. Lake Havasu – 547,186

2. Slide Rock – 462,865

3. Catalina – 269,084

4. Dead Horse Ranch – 215,648

5. Lost Dutchman – 203,272

6. Patagonia Lake – 196,174

7. Kartchner Caverns – 142,871

8. Fool Hollow Lake – 139,458

9. Tonto Natural Bridge – 122,810

10. Picacho Peak – 99,365

11. Red Rock – 92,803

12. Cattail Cove – 89,590

13. Buckskin Mountain – 80,551

14. Alamo Lake – 72,686

15. Roper Lake – 65,031

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.