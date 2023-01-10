A Lake Havasu City man is awaiting trial on charges of second-degree murder. But before that happens, attorneys are expected this month to discuss whether a jury of his peers should be made aware that the victim was a possible gang member, with a propensity toward violence.
Attorneys for 19-year-old Carter R. Beckwith have long argued self-defense in the July 10 shooting death of Deamon Petetan at a house party on the 2300 block of Alpine Avenue. According to court records, Beckwith’s attorneys intend to present an expert witness to testify that Petetan was a member of a previously unknown street gang referred to by prosecutors as the “Get Dough Boys.”
Prosecutors challenged such testimony late last month, arguing that the accusation of such affiliation was neither relevant to the case, nor was there as yet any means of proving such affiliation with the “Get Dough Boys” in a court of law.
“The defense is trying to imply the victim has questionable character and is potentially a bad and violent person,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Leroy Albright in a Dec. 29 court filing. “The defense knows that calling the victim a gang member in front of a jury will cause the jury to have preconceived notions related to bad character and violence. This will be further exacerbated since the victim is African-American.”
According to Albright, the “Get Dough Boys” may not even qualify as a criminal street gang, which are typically identified through self-proclamation, paraphernalia or photographs, tattoos, clothing, colors or other indicia of gang membership.
“The defense is trying to label the victim a criminal street gang member to inflame and prejudice the jury against the victim,” Albright said. “The defense expert’s opinion that the victim is a street gang member doesn’t fit the definition of a criminal street gang.The state requests that any testimony concerning the victim being a gang member be precluded.”
Attorneys say there is evidence that Petetan was previously shot with a firearm in the Maricopa County area, although no records of that shooting or injury appear to exist. Albright has requested any mention of that previous injury also be precluded from witness testimony at Beckwith’s trial.
But according to Kingman attorney Jaimye Ashley, of Ashley & McPhillips Law Office, Petetan’s possible gang affiliation has been known to the state since the morning of his death.
“State witnesses reported that the alleged victim was violent and people feared him,” Ashley said. “It was later learned the depth of why witnesses and others in the community feared the victim.”
According to Ashley, the victim himself was the aggressor in the confrontation with Beckwith, that ultimately led to Petatan’s death. Ashley said that Petetan was known for acts of violence, had previously bragged about his possible involvement in a previous shooting incident, and had threatened to kill the defendant weeks before his fatal confrontation with the defendant.
Ashley has argued that testimony that may indicate Petetan’s possible gang affiliation may show jurors that Beckwith had a reasonable fear for his own safety at the time of Petetan’s death.
“The facts of the victim being a gang member, having a propensity for violence and being shot that same year are not disputed,” Ashley said. “These facts are relevant to corroborate the defendant’s state of mind and the description of events that occurred. These facts are also relevant to the victim’s motive to harm the defendant at the time of self-defense.”
The case began in the early morning of July 10, when Beckwith and Petetan encountered each other at a house party. According to statement by Ashley last year, Petetan and associate Andres Aguilar, 19 (who is himself awaiting trial on felony charges related to a shooting incident in May), may have planned a confrontation with Beckwith at the scene.
During that confrontation, investigators say Beckwith produced a firearm and shot the victim once, leaving Petetan fatally wounded before fleeing the scene. According to statements later given by Beckwith, Petetan was also armed, and had drawn his weapon first. Ashley has since indicated that Aguilar may have absconded with Petetan’s weapon prior to first responders’ arrival.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators believe that Beckwith may have intended to flee to California, but stopped in the town of Parker. Investigators sought Beckwith that morning for questioning in the incident.
Parker Police officers reportedly found Beckwith asleep in his vehicle hours after the shooting occurred, and Beckwith was taken into custody. Police say that two firearms previously reported as stolen - including the alleged murder weapon - were found in Beckwith’s possession at the time of his arrest.
As of Tuesday, Beckwith remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Attorneys are expected to discuss the legality of testimony relevant to Petetan’s alleged “gang member” status at a Jan. 23 hearing.
