1 killed and at least 22 injured in shooting at a strip mall near Willowbrook, officials say

President Joe Biden highlights progress in chipping away at junk fees tacked on to ticket and other prices as a “win for consumers." The Democratic president met at the White House on Thursday with executives from Live Nation, Airbnb and other companies taking steps to embrace pricing transparency. Live Nation and SeatGeek say customers will be able to see true costs up front. Biden prioritized the effort to combat surprise or undisclosed fees in his State of the Union address and has called for legislation, regulation and private sector action to end them. The consumer advocacy push is part of Biden’s pitch to voters in his 2024 reelection bid.