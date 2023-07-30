Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly said he is “fine” since he froze up midsentence during a press conference on Wednesday. And now his office is trying to tamp down speculation that he might not fill out his term as leader because of recent health issues. In a statement, his office said that McConnell appreciates the continued support of his colleagues and “plans to serve his full term in the job they overwhelmingly elected him to do.” The statement was first reported by Politico. It comes after McConnell has suffered health problems in recent months. He is 81.