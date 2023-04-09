California officials say they want federal disaster relief for the state’s salmon fishing industry after the 2023 fishing season for fall-run chinook or king salmon was closed for much of the West Coast. The efforts announced Friday come a day after the Pacific Fishery Management Council unanimously approved the closure of the 2023 season for all commercial and most recreational fishing of the fish along the coast from Cape Falcon in northern Oregon to the California-Mexico border. Biologists say the chinook salmon population has declined dramatically after years of drought. Some hope unusually wet weather will bring relief with rivers rising, but too much could wash away salmon eggs.