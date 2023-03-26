A magnitude 6.5 earthquake has rattled much of Pakistan and Afghanistan, sending panicked residents fleeing from their homes and offices. At least nine people died and dozens were injured in northwest Pakistan from Tuesday's quake, which was centered in Afghanistan and also felt in bordering Tajikistan. The tremors sent many people fleeing their homes and offices in Pakistan’s capital of Islamabad, some reciting verses from the Quran, Islam’s holy book. The scene was repeated in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. The U.S. Geological Survey said the center of the magnitude 6.5 quake was located 40 kilometers (25 miles) south-southeast of Jurm in Afghanistan’s mountainous Hindukush region, bordering Pakistan and Tajikistan.