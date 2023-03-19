LOS ANGELES — Four people were killed early Sunday morning in a wrong-way collision involving several vehicles on the 71 Freeway in Chino Hills, authorities said.
The crash occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Central Avenue, after several motorists called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong way in those lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At least four vehicles were involved in the collision, authorities said.
Officers arrived to find at least one car fully engulfed in flames, authorities said. Despite battling the blaze with fire extinguishers, they were unable to save the people trapped inside.
Four victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one other person was transported to a hospital, authorities said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.