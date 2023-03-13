DALLAS — Four people were shot and killed Sunday at an apartment complex in Dallas, according to police.
Dallas police responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, near Forest and Marsh lanes. They found four people shot, all of whom died at the scene. The names of the two men and two women who died were not immediately released pending the notification of their families.
An infant who was also in the apartment at the time of the shooting was physically unharmed, police said.
About 9:30 p.m., police said they found a car that may have been involved in the 2700 block of Northhaven Road — 2 1/2 miles away from the scene of the shooting.
Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were eventually arrested on capital murder charges, police said.
Police did not release further information about the shooting, including a possible motive. They also did not describe how Maldonado and Sanchez were originally developed as suspects. Both are in Dallas County Jail.
It was a particularly violent weekend across the city: An 11-year-old boy died after he and his mother were shot Saturday on the north side by her alleged ex-boyfriend; a 47-year-old man was killed Saturday on Dallas’ south side; and another child was wounded Saturday in Oak Cliff. No suspects have been arrested in the latter two incidents.
Sunday’s shooting marked the third mass shooting — typically defined as four or more people being killed or wounded in a single location — in as many months in Dallas, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which tracks incidents of gun violence across the United States.
On Jan. 6, three people were killed and two were wounded after a group was shot in the parking lot of another apartment complex in Far North Dallas.
One person was killed and three were injured — including a 6-year-old child — in a Jan. 30 shooting.
