5 Americans freed in Iran prisoner swap after years of captivity

Say goodbye to refilling that Coke. McDonald’s is planning to eliminate self-service soda machines at its U.S. restaurants by 2032. McDonald’s USA says the goal of is to create consistency for customers and crew members across the chain’s offerings — from in-person dining to online delivery and drive-thru options. The company did not specify if any additional factors — such as finances or sanitation — impacted the decision to part ways with its self-serve machines. For years, McDonald’s customers have used the machines to fill and refill their beverages without additional trips to a cashier. But behind-the-counter soda machines already exist at some other fast food chains — and a handful of McDonald’s locations across the country have also begun the transition.