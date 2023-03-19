HARTFORD, Conn. — Five children and teenagers from Derby, Connecticut, were killed in a fiery crash in New York on Sunday morning, police said.
All five were in a Nissan Rogue being driven by a 16-year-old boy when the SUV veered off the road on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Scarsdale, struck a tree and caught on fire, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
Four boys and one girl, ranging in age from 8 to 17 years old, were killed in the crash at about 12:20 a.m. just north of the exit for Mamaroneck Road, police said.
A 9-year-old boy was the only one to survive the crash, police said.
The 9-year-old was “apparently riding in the rear hatchback/cargo area and escaped out the rear,” according to the statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause is still under investigation by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Team and detectives from the General Investigations Unit, police said.
Family members of the victims were still being notified Sunday, police said. Their identities had not been released pending those notifications.
