Electric vehicle maker Rivian says it will follow General Motors and Ford and join Tesla’s charging network next year. The startup truck, SUV and delivery van maker says Tuesday that like GM and Ford, it also will adopt Tesla’s charging connector. That's another step toward making it the standard for the industry. Existing Rivian vehicles will need an adapter to link to a Tesla charger. But Rivian says vehicles manufactured in 2025 and beyond will come standard with a Tesla charging port. It is another domino to fall as the auto industry considers switching to Tesla’s connector. At present, nearly all automakers other than Tesla use what is called a CCS connector developed with the Society of Automotive Engineers.