9/11 nightmare never ends for cancer victims, families

Greek authorities say the body of a missing 77-year-old man has been found, raising the death toll from floods in central Greece to 11. The number of missing increased to six, but there could be more. Earlier on Saturday, they ordered the evacuation of a village close to the major city of Larissa, in central Greece, as the river Pineios overflows its banks. Efforts are focusing on preventing flooding in Larissa, a city of nearly 150,000. Authorities' response to the flooding — the result of torrential rains earlier in the week — has come in for intense criticism, with local and regional elections a month away.