'A lot of blood in the water.' Why actors and writers’ strikes are a big blow to Hollywood studios

A Hawaii surfer known for shooting awe-inspiring photos and videos from the inside of massive, curling waves has died after a surfing accident in Indonesia. Mikala Jones was 44. His father Dr. John Jones, a Honolulu dentist, says Jones had gone out Sunday morning during a trip to the Mentawai Islands off the western coast of Sumatra when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery. The femoral artery is a large blood vessel in the thigh that delivers blood to lower limbs. Jones’ Instagram account shows images of waves curling around him from above while he crouches on his board with a sunset or sunrise visible in the distance.