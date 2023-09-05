Activist misuses federal data to make false claim that COVID vaccines killed 676,000

The entrance to the Burning Man counterculture festival in the Nevada desert has been closed due to flooding from storms. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management said on Saturday that the entrance will be closed for the remainder of the event, which is scheduled to end on Monday. Organizers are urging festivalgoers to conserve their food, water and fuel, and to shelter in a safe place. The National Weather Service in Reno says more than one-half inch of rain is believed to have fallen on Friday at the festival site, located north of Reno. At least another quarter of an inch of rain is expected Sunday.