Actors and writers aren’t the only ones worried about AI, new polling shows

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who rose to become one of New Jersey’s most prominent Black leaders and passionately advocated for revitalizing cities and against gun violence, died Tuesday after a sudden illness. She was 71. Oliver served as Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s top deputy, stepping in for him while the governor was out of state. She also overseeing the Department of Community Affairs, which coordinates state aid to towns and cities and supervises code enforcement. No cause of death was given, Murphy’s office said in a statement from the Oliver family. Oliver was serving as acting governor while Murphy and his family are on vacation in Italy.