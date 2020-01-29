HARTFORD, Conn. — In Avon, there’s now little trace of the 12,500-year-old Paleoindian site that archaeologists discovered in early 2019.
The site of some of southern New England’s earliest inhabitants has been fully excavated — the broken spear tips removed, the ancient soil bagged up, the rocks and stones lugged out of the ground. The site itself is gone, replaced by a new bridge over the Farmington River.
But senior archaeologists David Leslie and Sarah Sportman still have years of work ahead of them, as they and their team analyze every shred pulled from the site, which was near Old Farms Road. Their goal is to learn more about the people who lived at the Farmington River site: what they ate, how they hunted, what tools they used in their daily lives.
Those details will reveal more about some of the region’s earliest inhabitants — how they made and used tools, the foods they hunted or grew. The materials they used could also point to other places where people may have lived even earlier.
“I’m not saying it’s the very first people that were ever in Connecticut, but it’s pushing close … to how early people actually could be in Connecticut, given the environmental condition,” Sportman said.
Leslie and Sportman work for Storrs-based firm Archaeological & Historical Services Inc., which was hired by the state Department of Transportation to investigate the site.
Sometimes, firms such as AHS are able to help the DOT build around significant sites and leave them untouched. But with the size and location of the Avon site, moving the bridge project wasn’t a possibility.
Instead, the DOT paid for AHS to conduct a full excavation.
The ensuing dig turned up about 15,000 artifacts — mostly tool fragments — and 27 features — which are remnants of man-made constructs, such as holes and walls.
But it will take careful and meticulous work to sort through and thoroughly examine the massive mounds of evidence the team dug up. The process will take at least three or four years, Leslie said.
Full excavations such as this one are rare, Leslie and Sportman said. They’re also intensive.
While on-site in Avon, crew members worked in approximately 10-inch-by-10-inch quadrants, using small shovels or trowels to gently dig through the earth, a centimeter of soil at a time.
Every time a crew member uncovered a piece of ancient history, they marked the precise location and depth of the discovery, as well the date of the discovery and the name of the person who made the discovery.
Bags of promising soil were removed from the site, as were each of the 15,000 artifact fragments.
Then, they were all carted back to an AHS facility in Storrs, where an intensive cataloging process is underway.
The team first washed or dry-brushed every piece brought back from the site, whether it was a small fragment of a scraping tool or the tip of a spearhead. Then, the team individually packaged each piece, logged it back into a larger group of artifacts and then entered it into a database with all of its existing data markers, plus additional data such as the fragment’s color, material and weight.
In mid-January, Leslie and Sportman said, their team was about halfway through the process of inventorying all of the artifacts.
After the inventorying is complete, everything will be reviewed and double checked. Finally, the pieces will be stored to prevent their decomposition or misplacement.
The process is precise and incredibly time-consuming. But the archaeological team is meticulous for a reason.
“Archaeology is inherently destructive,” Leslie said. “It’s a one-shot deal. Each time you take that artifact out of the ground, that information is potentially lost forever — unless you record it.”
Leslie and Sportman already know quite a lot about some of the artifacts dug up in Avon.
They’ve identified some bits of stone as “channel flakes,” which were chipped off during the spear-making process. They’ve identified grindstones and scraping tools and partially formed spearheads.
But through extensive scientific analysis, they can figure out more.
In Storrs, either at AHS or in coordination with UConn, the archaeological team will analyze the stone materials, as well as tiny bits of botanical material found in the ancient hearths. They’ll also analyze soil samples from around the site, to get a better idea of the conditions the artifacts sat in for so long.
The team will also send select artifacts for off-site study, including radiocarbon dating, plant and protein identification from bits left on the tools, and wear-and-tear patterns that may indicate how the tools were used.
All of this information will give clues about the ancient people who lived at the Avon site.
“Because the site is so important, we need to reconstruct as much of their daily or regional activities as we can, so that we can learn as much about this period as possible,” Leslie said.
Leslie and Sportman’s team will compile the information into reports that will be submitted to the DOT, the State Historic Preservation Office and stakeholders.
The Paleoindian Period is “a period that’s been very mysterious for a long time, because the sites have been few and far between, and there’s not a lot of data at them,” Sportman said. “To have this amount of data for this type of site is really, really important, and it should help to fill in a lot of the holes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.