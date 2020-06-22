A 1940s-era Fairbanks city bus has been removed by helicopter from the remote side of the Teklanika River near Healy through a joint effort of Alaska's Department of Natural Resources and the Alaska Army National Guard. The abandoned vehicle, variously known as "Bus 142," or the "Into the Wild" bus, had been used by the Yutan Construction Co. to house employees and was subsequently abandoned upon completion of a project in 1961. Located approximately 25 miles west of the Parks Highway, it became well-known after John Krakauer's 1996 book "Into the Wild" and a 2007 movie with the same name. A CH-47 Chinook helicopter from the Alaska Army National Guard transports "Bus 142" on June 18, 2020. (Alaska Department of Natural Resources/Sipa USA/TNS)