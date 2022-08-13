Heathrow Airport in London says its limit on the number of passengers is easing a travel crunch that has led to flight cancellations and lost luggage. Britain’s busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights. Heathrow said in a statement Thursday that the cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes. It says the number of security screeners is at pre-pandemic levels, allowing 88% of travelers to get through checkpoints within 20 minutes. Soaring numbers of travelers this summer have overwhelmed airports and airlines, which had laid off thousands of employees during the depths of the pandemic.