Amazon’s answer to ChatGPT seen as incomplete solution

Henry Fambrough had a musical homecoming of sorts at “Hitsville U.S.A.” Fambrough, one of the founding members of the iconic R&B group The Spinners, took a tour Friday of Motown’s Studio A in Detroit as part of a ceremony that included the donation to the Motown Museum of 375 outfits worn during performances. Originally called The Domingoes, the group was formed in 1954 just north of Detroit in Ferndale. In 1964, The Spinners joined Motown Records. Their first big hit for Motown was “It’s A Shame” in 1970. The group would later sign with Atlantic Records and turn out a string of hits that included “Could It Be I’m Falling In Love,” “Then Came You” and “The Rubberband Man.”