Federal prosecutors say Elizabeth Holmes is a flight risk and shouldn’t be allowed to stay out of prison while she appeals her 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors. They said in a motion filed Thursday in federal court in Northern California that Holmes had a one-way plane ticket to Mexico booked for Jan. 26, 2022. She was convicted by a jury on four counts of fraud and conspiracy just weeks before. Holmes booked the flight without a scheduled return trip and only canceled it after prosecutors contacted Holmes’ attorneys about the “unauthorized flight." Her attorneys did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment. They previously said the trip was planned before the verdict.