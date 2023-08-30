More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries and backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters, are tackling the remnants of three major wildfires in Greece, two of which have been raging for days. Greece has been plagued by daily outbreaks of dozens of fires over the past week as gale-force winds and hot, dry summer conditions combined to whip up flames and hamper firefighting efforts. Across the country, firefighters battled 105 wildfires on Sunday, with 46 of them having broken out in the 24 hours between Saturday evening and Sunday evening, the fire department says. Authorities are investigating the causes of the blazes, with arson suspected in some.