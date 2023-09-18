American Airlines passengers ‘profoundly shocked’ after teen finds camera in bathroom

One American and two Russians have arrived at the International Space Station. The trio blasted off Friday from Kazakhstan in a Soyuz capsule. They docked at the space station three hours later. The three were supposed to fly last spring, but their original capsule was needed as a replacement for another crew. That crew will ride it home later this month after an extended one year stay. Their own capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the station. The new crew includes two rookies and a veteran who is making his fifth trip to space.