When Newport News takes on a construction project, that means allocating dollars, soliciting bids and lots of planning.
And more frequently over the past few years, it has meant calling Aaron Lamb, the city’s archaeologist.
Lamb’s boots, hands and trowel aren’t in the dirt for every project, but if crews plan to come near sites he knows have historic significance, they may reach out to him or he may come by to let them know he’s interested in what they may dig up.
“I tell them that I’m not trying to delay their schedule,” Lamb said at the Golf Club at Deer Run next to Newport News Park, where he’s been monitoring the installation of a new irrigation system. “There’s just a lot of history in the ground here. … With archaeology, you never know what you’ll hit.”
Most of the time, he finds nothing. But digging near Newport News Park, home to Civil War battle sites and the mysterious “burnt chimney” house, presents a lot of potential.
The crews installing the irrigation dig a lot more aggressively than Lamb would, but their quick work can yield quick results.
He’s filled a couple boxes with fragments of pottery, housewares and glass that he’s extracted from the soil since crews started digging over the last couple months. He hasn’t done much research on the items yet, but estimates some come from the 17th, 18th and 19th centuries.
Larger pieces found near the tee box on the fourth hole include the bottoms of square bottles and a wine bottle. Based on the shape of a wine bottle and the type of glass, Lamb said it was likely from the 1600s. One smoothed stone about the length of his hand may have been used by Native Americans, “pre-contact,” Lamb said.
The largest piece collected is the nearly intact head of a gardening tool similar to a hoe.
“I’m surprised the contractor missed this,” Lamb said, adding that it was “pleasant” to remove a piece that size from a pile of dirt.
Initially, the contractors can be skeptical of his presence, worrying his goal is to find a reason to stop the work — until anything interesting turns up. Then they may get excited and want a piece of the fun.
“They start looking out for artifacts, too,” Lamb said, adding that they’ll joke that they found gold when he arrives at the site. They start asking him if things they find are significant — typically they’ve just found rocks.
The equipment used in the irrigation project can be destructive to artifacts in the ground and disturbs the state in which they’ve laid, but Lamb can’t on his own decide to start digging up the golf course. So projects like the irrigation present opportunities he wouldn’t have otherwise.
He’s been curious about what’s in the ground at the golf course. Civil War earthworks from the Battle of Dam No. 1 are a stone’s throw from some of the planned digging in the middle of a fairway. Maps from the 19th century also mark the spot of a “burnt chimney,” believed to be the remnants of a house somewhere around the golf course.
The city has never documented the location of the foundation. However, a pile of bricks in the woods may have been part of that house, dug up and tossed aside as the golf course was being built.
Lamb said digs searching for the foundation about a decade ago were not successful, but the items found, including more bricks, indicate the house may have been nearby. Some work is planned for the area near the pile of bricks, which lies under a tarp, and Lamb is excited for what may turn up.
It’s not common for localities to have an in-house archaeologist, said Claire Murphy, the historic sites project supervisor. Having an archaeologist is more affordable than contracting one or more each time the city wants to do something close to a historic site. Lamb also has deep local knowledge that a contractor may not always possess.
Murphy said she’s been spreading the word about the city’s archaeology capabilities to other departments for about 18 years. It can be slow going to get a department to engage, but once the ball gets rolling, she sees other employees get excited about the city’s history as well. Additionally, Lamb has ground-penetrating radar equipment that can assist with a project.
Lamb said there typically isn’t anything requiring a department to reach out to him, unless the work involves a protected historic site. But he’s aware of most of the work going on, often keeping an eye on multiple projects at a time.
Lately, he’s been going between the replacement of some picnic shelters in Newport News Park and the golf course. He’s also working on his own to see what he can find at the Warwicktowne site in City Farm.
The artifacts he’s found at the golf course aren’t likely to lead to a more extensive archaeological dig. Anything in the roughs, fairways or greens is protected from development by the course’s presence.
If the day comes that something will be built on that property, the city knows it may be worth a deeper look to see what’s actually in the ground, Lamb said.
