Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. Project Veritas has not been charged with any crime. The group says its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal. While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months.