At least 5 killed, 31 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — At least five people died and 31 others were injured in a Russian missile attack on the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, according to official Ukrainian figures.
Two missiles hit a residential area, Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.
A child, 19 police officers and five rescue workers were among the injured. They had come under fire in the second attack while they were helping the victims of the first strike.
Earlier the head of the military administration in Donetsk province, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said on Telegram that the area included hotels, restaurants and shops. He also published several photos showing a destroyed building.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported on the Russian attack and said that rescue work was ongoing. "We must stop Russian terror," he wrote.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling was also reported in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region, which borders Donetsk. According to the authorities, two civilians were killed and seven others injured by bombs in the village of Kruhlyakivka.
Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said in Kyiv on Monday that Russian troops had intensified their fire in eastern Ukraine as they sought to retake positions lost last autumn in Kharkiv.
Following a two-day summit held in Saudi Arabia to discuss possible peace solutions for Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed by phone on Monday several "hot topics" with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry in Moscow said.
Representatives from some 40 states - including Ukraine - discussed the war in Ukraine, which has been ongoing for more than 17 months. Russia was not invited but Moscow ally China was.
Russia, which currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine's territory, had criticized the summit. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that such meetings without Moscow's participation would not have "the slightest added value."
The participation of China, which is considered one of Russia's greatest allies, was considered a success by diplomats.
The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its daily Twitter update on Monday, said the Russian air force is achieving only limited success in its war against Ukraine.
During the summer, the air force flew more than 100 sorties a day, the MoD said.
"But these are almost always restricted to operating over Russian-controlled territory due to the threat from Ukrainian air defences."
Russia was trying to solve this problem by increasingly using free-fall bombs with "range-extending glide attachments."
Aircraft can release these bombs many kilometres from their target, but their accuracy has yet to be demonstrated.
"At the start of Ukraine's southern counteroffensive from June 2023, Russian attack helicopters proved effective," the British ministry tweeted from London. However, Russia has apparently not managed to build up an effective tactical air force in the south.
Russian occupation forces in Crimea have had to divert their traffic to longer routes in the western part of the Black Sea peninsula due to Ukrainian attacks on the Chonhar and Henichesk highway bridges, the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on Sunday.
The strikes against the key traffic routes created conditions for future decisive operations in the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive, the ISW said.
Kyiv shelled the Crimean bridge from Kerch to Russia on July 17 to cut off troops in Kherson from the vital supply line.
The strikes on Sunday against the Chonhar and Henichesk bridges have indefinitely hampered the transport of personnel, material and equipment to Russian defence positions west of the Zaporizhzhya region and in the Zaporizhzhya-Donetsk border area, the ISW analysis said.
