At least 5 killed, 31 injured in Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine

Authorities say a man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locked her in a cinder block cell until she bloodied her hands breaking the door to escape. The FBI said Wednesday that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi on July 16, a day after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. It says he is charged with interstate kidnapping and that authorities are searching for additional possible victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four other states.