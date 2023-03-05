The number of endangered Mexican gray wolves roaming the southwestern U.S. has topped 200 for the first time since reintroduction efforts began more than two decades ago. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday released the results of its annual survey, saying the number has soared to at least 241 of the predators being counted in the wild in New Mexico and Arizona. The population has grown for seven straight years with this marking the biggest jump since 2019. Efforts to grow the population have struggled over the years due to illegal shootings, inbreeding and legal wrangling over management of the species.