KYIV, Ukraine — Dozens of civilians were killed Friday in a Russian missile strike on a train station packed with evacuees, according to Ukrainian officials, who warned that they expect to uncover more evidence of gruesome war crimes in parts of the country previously controlled by Russian troops.
Ukraine said a railway station in the city of Kramatorsk where thousands of people had gathered to try to escape their war-torn districts was hit by a Russian rocket Friday morning. At least 52 people were killed — including several children — and roughly 100 were injured, officials said. Photos posted on Telegram by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy showed bodies strewn across the train platform alongside suitcases, stuffed animals and a baby carriage.
In recent days, officials had been urging civilians to flee Kramatorsk and other parts of eastern Ukraine, where Russia has begun regrouping its forces after they failed to conquer the capital, Kyiv. The Kremlin denied responsibility for Friday’s attack, but as its troops now prepare to try to win more territory in an area already partially controlled by Moscow-backed separatists, the strike on the train station stirred fears that more brutal tactics lie ahead in a likely war of attrition.
“The inhuman Russians are not changing their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to us on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population,” Zelenskyy said. “This is an evil without limits.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told National Public Radio that “the scale and the scope” of the war’s next phase in the east may be the worst yet, with heavy civilian causalities. He said he believes Russia still desires full control of Ukraine, and warned that the conflict could last “months and even years.”
The train station attack sparked a new wave of international outrage, with Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace calling it an evident war crime: “These were precision missiles aimed at people trying to seek humanitarian shelter.”
It also triggered calls for additional economic penalties on Russia, which was targeted with new sanctions this week after evidence emerged that its troops committed atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
