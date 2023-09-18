A new Las Vegas casino and resort set to open on the Strip later this year will not stop workers from unionizing. The Culinary Workers Union, a political powerhouse in Nevada, and the Bartenders Union announced Fridat that Fontainebleu Las Vegas has agreed to allow employees the right to decide whether to unionize. The Fontainebleu is taking over the soaring blue-glass tower that has sat empty for close to two decades on the Strip. It is set to open in December. Hospitality workers in Las Vegas are also currently in contract negotiations on behalf of workers at T-Mobile Arena. Thousands rallied last month on the Strip.