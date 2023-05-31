On the 75th anniversary of U.N. peacekeeping, the United Nations chief says peacekeepers are increasingly working in places where there is no peace. And Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised the more than 4,200 who have given their lives to the cause of peace since the U.N. authorized its first military deployment in 1948. Thursday was a day to look back at the successes of peacekeeping from Liberia to Cambodia and its major failures in former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, but also to the challenges ahead. These include dealing with more violent environments, fake news campaigns, and a divided world that is preventing peacekeeping’s ultimate goal of successfully restoring stable governments.