Bay Area homes selling below asking price for first time in 10 years

A federal appeals court panel is considering whether to reverse the child pornography conviction of former reality TV star Josh Duggar. His lawyer says investigators violated Duggar's rights by seizing the phone he was using to try to call his lawyer during the search that found the images. Duggar's lawyer also says that comments he made about child pornography during the search should have been suppressed. A federal prosecutor countered that agents repeatedly told Duggar he was free to go, and that he could have used another phone to call his lawyer. Duggar is serving more than 12 years in prison for downloading the images.