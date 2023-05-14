A Montana judge on Friday said a climate change lawsuit from young people challenging the state’s pro-fossil fuel policies will proceed to trial despite efforts by the state to derail the case. The plaintiffs want to use the trial scheduled to begin June 12 to highlight the dangers of fossil fuels. An energy policy that was challenged by the lawsuit was repealed in March by the state Legislature, and Montana's attorney general wanted that part of the case dismissed. But the plaintiffs say their legal challenge remains valid because the Republican-dominated state continues to promote gas, coal and oil development.