The Biden administration confirmed Wednesday morning that it has extended the federal student loan payment pause through Aug. 31, 2022, saying in a press release that this extension will allow for a “responsible phase-down of pandemic relief.”
This extension gives federal borrowers an additional four months of no required payments and no interest charges and marks the sixth time the forbearance period has been extended since it was established in March 2020.
Borrowers will receive ‘fresh start’ on repayment
President Biden confirmed the four-month extension this morning via a video on his Twitter account, saying that the continued pause will “help Americans breathe a little easier as we recover and rebuild from the pandemic.” Through Aug. 31, federal student loan payments are not required, interest will not accrue and collections activities will remain paused.
The Education Department’s press release also says that the department will allow federal borrowers with defaulted loans and delinquent payments to reenter repayment in good standing come September.
“During the pause, we will continue our preparations to give borrowers a fresh start and to ensure that all borrowers have access to repayment plans that meet their financial situations and needs,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona.
“The four-month delay comes at a crucial time for both the U.S. economy and Americans’ wallets, giving U.S. consumers extra cash as inflation takes the biggest bite out of their purchasing power in 40 years,” says Bankrate Analyst Sarah Foster. “That also could open the administration up to some pushback, with critics likely arguing that borrowers and the financial system no longer need the stimulus at a time when 2 percent of workers with a bachelor’s degree or higher are unemployed.”
