Biden has quietly forgiven billions in student loans despite setbacks for his signature debt plan

Ford says it will increase production of six models through the year as the company and the auto industry start to rebound from sluggish U.S. sales in 2022. The automaker announced Friday that it plans to build more of the Mustang Mach-E, the Bronco Sport SUV and Maverick small pickup. Also slated for production increases are the F-150 Lightning electric pickup and the Transit and E-Transit gas and electric full-size vans. For roughly the past two years, U.S. auto sales have been depressed largely due to a shortage of computer chips that started during the coronavirus pandemic. But the chip shortage is starting to ease and automakers like Ford are starting to increase production and build supplies on dealer lots.