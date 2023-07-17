Biden invites Israel’s Netanyahu to meet in US as tensions rise

Iowa’s ban on most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy has been signed into law as a judge considers abortion advocates’ plea to put the restrictions on hold. The new legislation prohibits almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around six weeks of pregnancy and before many women know they are pregnant. That’s a dramatic shift for Iowa women; until Friday, abortion had been legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. The court hearing for the request to block the law ended Friday with the judge saying a decision may be made next week.