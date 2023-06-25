Biden leads Trump in would-be 2024 election rematch in NBC poll

President Joe Biden led Republican front-runner Donald Trump in a hypothetical 2024 election rematch in an NBC News poll, though his edge is within the survey’s margin of error.
Biden has 49% support in the poll of registered voters and the former president garnered 45%. Biden’s widest edge is among Black voters, while Trump’s biggest advantage is among rural voters, according to the poll published Sunday.
Trump’s support among Republican primary voters in the June 16-20 poll increased to 51% from 46% in April, suggesting that he’s weathering his federal indictment for allegedly mishandling classified documents for now.
More respondents were concerned about Biden’s physical and mental health to be president than about Trump’s — by a margin of 68% to 55%, according the NBC News.
In the 2020 presidential election, Biden defeated Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College, with a 4 percentage-point lead in the popular vote, according to Pew Research Center.
Both parties are affirming their stance on hot-button policy topics such abortion ahead of 2024. Trump appeared to toughen his public position during a speech to evangelical Christian voters on Saturday, saying there’s “a vital role for the federal government in protecting unborn life.”
Democrats are embarking on an abortion-rights messaging campaign, capitalizing on a Republican vulnerability as voters largely denounce the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Among Republican primary voters, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed with about 22% backing. Support for each other GOP candidate was in the single digits.
The June 16-20 poll of 1,000 registered voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
