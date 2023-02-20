An Oregon lawmaker has introduced a bill that would require police officers to complete at least two years of education beyond high school. The bill comes amid renewed nationwide focus on police qualifications following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols last month. It would require two years of higher education for departments with less than 50 officers, and a bachelor’s degree for those with more than 50. Many police departments say that raising education requirements would worsen staffing shortages and make police forces less diverse. But reform advocates say that higher education can equip officers with critical life skills that could help improve their interactions with the public.