As police comb through the home of a man charged in a string of serial killings in New York, one witness is frustrated it took so long to solve the crime. Dave Schaller lived with victim Amber Costello when she disappeared on Long Island in 2010. He tells the AP he provided detectives with a description of the person he believed to be the killer and the vehicle he drove years ago. Prosecutors say that information may have been lost within a sea of evidence. But it was rediscovered when a new task force formed to examine the case. The tip about the vehicle helped investigators whittle their list of suspects in a neighborhood they had already zeroed in on through cellphone location data.