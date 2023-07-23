Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne says he will resign following concerns about the integrity of his research. He says in a letter to staff and students Wednesday that he will step down Aug. 31. It comes after the board of trustees launched a review in December following allegations of misconduct around papers he co-authored. He says he “never submitted a scientific paper without firmly believing that the data were correct and accurately presented.” But he says he should have been more diligent in seeking corrections regarding his work. Tessier-Lavigne says he’s stepping down because he expects continued debate about his ability to lead the university.