Biden signs debt limit deal into law, averting a US default

A member of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group who was part of a security detail for Donald Trump’s adviser Roger Stone before storming the U.S. Capitol has been sentenced to more than four years in prison. Roberto Minuta on Thursday told the judge he's ashamed of his actions. Also on Thursday, a man who authorities say oversaw a “Quick Reaction Force” that was prepared to get an arsenal of weapons from a Virginia hotel into Washington was sentenced to three years behind bars followed by one year of home confinement. Edward Vallejo told the judge he regrets ever associating himself with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.