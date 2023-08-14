U.S. Senator Joe Manchin says he has been thinking “seriously” about leaving the Democratic Party and becoming an independent. The West Virginia senator made the comments Thursday on MetroNews “Talkline.” Manchin says he has been “thinking about that for quite some time” but he hasn't made any decision on his political direction. He says he wants to make sure his voice is “truly an independent voice.” Manchin has raised his national profile as a swing vote on major spending packages in the divided U.S. Senate. Manchin hasn’t officially announced whether he will run for reelection, but two Republicans, Gov. Jim Justice and Rep. Alex Mooney, have already announced their candidacies for his Senate seat.