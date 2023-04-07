The Biden administration says the U.S. will send Ukraine about $500 million in ammunition and equipment and spend more than $2 billion to buy an array of munitions, radar and other weapons for that country in the future. The latest aid comes as Ukrainian troops prepare for a spring offensive against Russian forces and as NATO foreign ministers discuss how the military alliance can step up its support for Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says much of the ammunition will be taken from military stockpiles so it can be in the war zone quickly.