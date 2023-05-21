Biden wraps up G-7 summit with more aid for Ukraine, confusion on Bakhmut, optimism on China

Adidas says it will begin selling its more than $1 billion worth of unsold Yeezy sneakers later this month. The company says proceeds from the sale will be donated to various anti-racism groups. The German sportswear brand said recipients will include the Anti-Defamation League, which fights antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, and the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change, run by social justice advocate Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd. Yeezy products have been unavailable to shoppers since Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, in October 2022 following his antisemitic comments on social media and in interviews.