SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California lawmaker is trying to create a path to citizenship for hundreds of thousands of undocumented farmworkers.
On Monday, Sen. Anna Caballero, D-Merced, introduced Senate Bill 831 — the Agricultural Worker Permanent Residency Program.
The bill would authorize the California governor to work with the federal government to establish a pilot program allowing agricultural workers to start a process toward legal status.
The legislation marks an attempt to circumvent the decades-long effort by the federal government to stabilize the agricultural workforce. It’s been more than three decades since broad federal immigration reform.
Last year, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed twice in the House but never came to a vote in the Senate.
“Creating a pathway to permanent residency status allows our undocumented friends, family and neighbors to come out of the shadows, to live lives free of fear and allow them to qualify for the safety net programs that they deserve and pay into,” said Caballero in a statement.
Between one-third to half of all farmworkers in the United States reside in California, which would include about 500,000 to 800,000 people, according to the Center for Farmworker Families.
About 75% of California farmworkers are undocumented, according to the UC Merced Community and Labor Center. Under the bill, undocumented farmworkers who have lived in California and worked in agriculture for five years would qualify. Federal standards for citizenship would apply including a criminal history background check, national security check and fees. Application fees for permanent resident status vary but are generally $1,225 for individuals aged 14 to 78.
