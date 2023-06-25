Blinken says Wagner uprising is ‘direct challenge’ to Putin

Fifty days into a strike, and about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched across Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security. Speakers at Wednesday's rally emphasized the solidarity the Writers Guild of America has received from other unions, including SAG-AFTRA. Writer and guild board member Adam Conover told the crowd at the La Brea Tar Pits, “We are going to win because they need us.” The group representing studios says the writers' demands would include paying them when there is no work. There have been no negotiations since the strike began on May 2.