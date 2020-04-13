NEW YORK — As the number of coronavirus deaths overwhelms New York’s morgues, funeral homes and crematoriums, city officials are scrambling to find locations to temporarily store the dead.
Fort Totten, a former cemetery that’s now a park in Queens, is the likely place where the glut of bodies will be kept during the pandemic.
“If the current outbreak escalates, burials will occur at Fort Totten and Hart Island,” said a March 29 email shared among high-ranking city officials. The email lays out the work required to turn Fort Totten into a burial site.
Temporary burials at Hart Island, the city’s public cemetery on the Long Island Sound where unclaimed bodies have been buried for decades, come with a slew of logistical challenges due to regular flooding and the island’s remote location.
With at least 6,182 city residents dead from COVID-19 as of Sunday night, Fort Totten will soon be tapped for temporary burials, according to sources with knowledge of the operation.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has for more than a week declined to discuss the city’s plans for the bodies of coronavirus victims during public briefings. And his office has denied Fort Totten will be used as a site for public burials.
On Sunday, mayoral spokeswoman Avery Cohen said, “We are not considering temporary burials at this time.” Later, Blasio’s press secretary, Freddi Goldstein, added: “We’ve increased capacity enough that we do not believe we’ll have to move to temporary burials.”
The city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stores bodies for 14 days after death, but they’re moved to public burial sites if they go unclaimed.
This typically occurs when the families of the deceased cannot be identified or contacted, but sources said the strain the pandemic has had on local funeral homes and crematoriums will soon keep hundreds of bodies in OCME custody for more than 14 days, even if the victims’ families have been reached.
That will force the city to perform temporary burials, sources said.
City officials last month increased the number of weekly burials at Hart Island five-fold. But if hundreds or thousands of bodies were to be interred there temporarily, it could take years for the remains to be returned to families for a proper burial, said Melinda Hunt, founder of the Hart Island Project, an advocacy group.
Fort Totten could help solve that problem, and would provide a more dignified storage of bodies while the city rides out the pandemic, sources said.
On Hart Island, coffins are stacked three-high in trenches that hold 25 stacks each. Sources said if the city uses other sites for temporary burials of coronavirus victims, the coffins would be arranged according to U.S. Department of Defense standards: trenches of 10 coffins arranged lengthwise in a single row.
Bodies buried at Fort Totten or other temporary burial sites would be easier to return to families — and the grim situation is one that city officials have considered for at least four years.
A report published by the OCME in 2016 shows that city officials already have a game plan for managing a pandemic that kills thousands of New Yorkers per week.
“During a biological incident, OCME anticipates significant storage concerns due to the increased processing time and systemwide delays with final disposition,” the report states. “Should the rate of death outpace available space on Hart Island, the city may need to establish contracts with public and/or private cemeteries to accommodate additional temporary interment for decedents.”
